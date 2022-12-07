COOKING FOR TWO: ‘Good Enough’ umami pasta puts perfection aside





Every so often, cooking stops being a solace or a source of pleasure and feels like a tedious chore that never ends. I was in just that kind of funk when I picked up "Good Enough," by Leanne Brown and it felt like a lifeline. More than a collection of recipes, it's kitchen encouragement, with essays and an overall tone that reminds readers that feeding yourself and your people doesn't have to be either drudgery or an elaborate performance.

Such dishes as Spicy Umami Pasta or Pato's Weeknight Farro seem like the kind of things I usually wouldn't need a recipe for — but when I'm facing my kitchen with dread, they're just the nudge I need to make myself something that feels nourishing. (My favorite part is the "TL;DR" at the start of each recipe, which lets you quickly get a sense of what's involved before you commit.) "Good Enough" might not sound like an aspirational title for a cookbook, but Brown's message applies to how we approach both our food and ourselves: "Perfection is a fantasy," she writes. "So it doesn't make a great goal."

This is a great example of a pantry pasta, the kind of thing you might be able to throw together without a recipe. But if you'd rather not think about proportions, ratios and what goes with what, here's a sauce that delivers heat, depth of flavor and buttery richness for a super-satisfying dinner.

Spicy Umami Pasta

Fine salt

8 ounces rigatoni, shells or orecchiette-style pasta

4 tablespoons butter

2 medium shallots, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons sambal oelek or chile paste of your choice, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons honey

½ cup white wine or pasta water, or more as needed

8 kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

1 tablespoon grated parmesan or pecorino Romano cheese, plus more as needed

2 green onions, chopped, for serving

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions until al dente, removing it from the heat 1 minute early. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the shallots and garlic and saute, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the chile paste, tomato paste and honey and cook, stirring, until bubbling, about 1 minute more. The sauce will not be smooth due to the thick pastes. Add the white wine or the remaining ½ cup of the reserved pasta water, and olives; stir until the sauce is smooth, about 1 minute more.

Add the pasta to the sauce. Cook, tossing to coat, until the sauce is thick and the noodles are coated, about 3 minutes. Add more wine or pasta water if the sauce becomes too thick.

Sprinkle the cheese over the pasta and toss it one more time to combine. Taste the pasta to make sure it is cooked enough and cook 1 or 2 minutes longer, if needed. Season with salt, if desired.

Remove from the heat, sprinkle with chopped scallions and a little more cheese. Serve hot.

Makes 2 servings.

Adapted from "Good Enough" by Leanne Brown (Workman Publishing, 2022)

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 787 calories, 18 g protein, 32 g fat, 106 g carbohydrate (13 g sugar), 63 mg cholesterol, 1045 mg sodium and 12 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 7



