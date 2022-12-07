Holiday event brings joy





More than 500 children and their parents gathered for the White Hall Community Christmas celebration that included Santa, plenty of cookies, games and other goodies Friday evening.

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce sponsored the two-hour event at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

Joe Spadoni, chamber president, was pleased with the "largest-ever turnout," adding, "It was amazing."

In keeping with a long-held tradition, Santa arrived by the Santa Truck.

Tracy Weaver stood in for Santa, who was busy at the North Pole, and 13 local businesses and organizations entertained the youngsters with games and other activities.

Many business and nonprofit participants reported running out of giveaways within the first 30 minutes, Spadoni said.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster declared the event a success.

"It was a very nice turnout, with a full house," he said.

The event was free and open to the public, but organizers asked that attendees bring nonperishable food items and/or unwrapped children's toys to the event. These are being donated to and will be distributed by the White Hall Food Pantry.

Spadoni said they collected a large number of items and food, and the White Hall Chamber of Commerce presented the food pantry with a check for $3,494.50.

The same evening the city's holiday season Lights in the Park and the Stars in the Park were officially turned on. Both displays are located inside the White Hall City Park at 101 Parkway Drive.

Each Star in the Park is done in remembrance of a family member or loved one and is sponsored by the chamber.

Organizers greeted children and passed out treats during the White Hall Community Christmas event where more than 500 people attended. (Special to The Commercial)



In keeping with a long-held tradition, Santa arrived by the Santa Truck, which made its first run 21 years ago. It was built by John Badgley, now deceased, and Bill Beadle, and every Christmas season they made Santa runs through White Hall and other locations by request. (Special to The Commercial)





