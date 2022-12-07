Homemakers get tips on quick bread baking

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club held its November meeting at the White Hall Library.

President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone. Dee Kindrick read the Thought: "The smell of good bread, like the sound of lightly flowing water is indescribable."

Vice President Karen Needler led the club in the Homemaker's Creed. Kathy Wilson read the Handy Hint: "The secret to moist tender quick bread is in the mixing -- use a gentle touch."

Jim Wilson read the Inspiration from Matthew 6:11. Members answered the roll call by answering the question "Have you ever made quick bread?"

Marnette Reed presented the program on Quick Bread. She went over the three types of quick breads:

Pour Batters -- Thin in consistency, these can be "poured" from the mixing bowl.

Drop Batters -- Fairly thick and need to be scraped from the bowl into the baking pan.

Soft Dough -- Thick enough to roll and shape by hand.

Reed said the most common ingredients for quick breads are fat, such as shortening, butter, margarine or oil; sugar, eggs, flour, a liquid and baking powder or baking soda. Fruits, vegetables, milk, juices, herbs, spices, and extracts can be added to make a wide array of flavorful quick breads, according to the news release.

She said mixing the ingredients correctly is a very important part of having a beautiful loaf of bread. If the bread does not rise then it was probably under-mixed. If it has large holes or tunnels in the bread it was over-mixed. She said there are three ways to check for doneness of quick bread:

A toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf should come out clean. It will spring back when touched. Quick bread usually has a crack down the center and when that crack looks dry and not sticky, it is done.

Reed passed out handouts on Quick Breads with several recipes.

Also during the meeting, Jo Ann Carr, Community Service chairman reported that she, Karen Needler, Reed and Payton delivered the blankets and snacks to the Children's Advocacy Center at Pine Bluff and toured the facility and encouraged other members to go by and tour it.

Flour, sugar and other items were collected at the meeting for the White Hall Food Pantry. Food Pantry items for December will be dried beans or peas and corn bread mix. Blankets were collected for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences at the meeting and several made donations for more blankets to be bought. These will be delivered in December at the same time approximately 80 caps will be taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Payton reminded members of coming events:

• Club Christmas meeting/party Dec. 20 at Reed's home. Everyone is asked to bring a dessert item to be swapped.

• County Christmas Council on Dec. 13. Willing Workers are to serve as hostesses. Everyone is to bring a dessert or side dish and ornament or Christmas item for the exchange.

• Kindrick, Educational/Historian chairman, told members of several Christmas Events in the area. Refreshments for the meeting were furnished by Reed, Payton and Kathy Wilson.

• The handout on Quick Breads and more details are available by contacting Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences agent at (870) 534-1033. Those who want details on Extension Homemakers may also call Kizer or any member.

The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to all eligible persons without discrimination.