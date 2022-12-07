



Happy birthday (Dec. 7): With tenacity and the new resources that open up, you'll finally get to the financial number that springs a vision alive. You'll work with your allies to change something that desperately needs reform and affect the destiny of many in the process.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's more to be interested in than is readily apparent in these early stages of learning a place. An environment will reveal itself to you over time. Metaphorically press on walls to find the secret doors.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Anything fresh out of the fire is too hot to touch. You'll pay attention to the cycle things are in and approach accordingly. To catch a person or project at the perfect time takes more than luck; it takes careful observation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Thoughts are magnets that bring realities into being. Your focus is powerful. You may need to articulate your troubles for a limited time to mentally put them behind you and get back to applying your mind to only what you want.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Some people have a personality and some people are a personality. Today, you're in the latter category, free to be uniquely yourself. You'll enjoy complete acceptance, possibly because you give it so generously.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Incurious people are tiresome, though they can also help you figure out the triggers that will make your work appeal to a wider audience. If you can win the incurious, you can win anyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do you have a strategy for grocery shopping? How about for getting along with a difficult family member? You'll be lucky today as you apply, hone and share your strategies with the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The passive approach would work if you were on a raft floating down a river, but instead you are standing on the path that splits into different directions. Don't stress the decision. Follow your instinct and walk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Some beliefs are more helpful than true. Is there harm in adopting an improbably optimistic way of thinking that keeps you calm and on track? You will find that what soothes your mind is also good for your productivity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You want to get to the good part, but this real-life story you're living today is filled with exposition and logistics. Luckily, the value of the entire adventure is not diminished by what you have to do to pull it off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll rearrange your domestic scene to make it more comfortable and livable. This could have to do with better lighting, different furniture placement or a plan to invite your favorite people around more often.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your awareness of energy and how it flows through people and environments will be helpful today. You'll be attuned to subtle cues and body language. You'll correctly assess what others are thinking.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're all heart. Feeling so acutely is a gift that can feel like a curse, but move through whatever emotions come. They will inform your moments. Ultimately, it's a blessing to be so vividly alive.

COLD MOON

Under this Cold Moon, many will be tempted to curl up and wait for the season change. Transitions feel hard, but then again, life is, to some degree, always in flux. Anyway, there’s much to do that can’t be put off — for instance, celebrating yourself for the person you are right now. The right moment to cherish is any moment you do.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Heralded as a strong comeback album, “Amidst the Chaos: Live from the Hollywood Bowl” is the latest release from artist Sara Bareilles. Her work has now lived in several mediums, including books, a Broadway musical and a television series. The Grammy winner was born when the moon was in Leo, the sign of entertainment. Natal Mars, Jupiter and Saturn in Virgo indicate a hard worker who strives for perfection.



