Hot Springs yet to offer call center plan

HOT SPRINGS — The city of Hot Springs and Garland County have yet to submit a plan for consolidating their 911 call centers, jeopardizing their current level of state funding for 911 operations.

The city and county each have public safety answering points, or PSAPs. Because they’re primary PSAPs, defined by the Public Safety Act of 2019 as locations that can receive 911 communications and dispatch two or more public safety agencies, the city and county receive funding from the public safety surcharge collected and remitted by telecommunications providers.

The 2019 law doubled the monthly fee from 65 cents per cellphone to $1.30, conditioning the increase on a statewide PSAP consolidation. Counties and cities selected for consolidation have to submit a plan by Jan. 1.

Arkansas 911 Board Executive Director C.J. Engel said Hot Springs and Garland County have yet to submit a plan. They appealed the consolidation, but the board denied the appeal earlier this year. Engel said funding is available for 81 of the almost 100 PSAPs operating statewide.

The county is projected to receive $1.4 million in surcharge fees next year, according to the 2023 budget the Garland County Quorum Court will consider later this month. The sum includes the city’s per capita share, projected at $509,392.

“They’re supposed to have a plan to the board by Jan. 1,” Engel said. “At this time the 911 board’s plan is if they do not have that consolidation plan to the board, then the board is going to have to make a decision what to do with the funding, because we’re only allowed to fund a certain number of PSAPs in the state. Ultimately one of them could lose funding after the deadline.” County Judge Darryl Ma-honey told the quorum court earlier this year that he and Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough would ask the 911 board to reconsider its denial of the appeal.

“We’ve kind of just stuck our feet in the ground and are waiting for somebody to drag us out,” he said. “The way they’ll do that is financial withholding. We may have to pull money out of our general fund to get past that.” Engel said the 911 board has yet to receive a request to reconsider the appeal. He said the city and county would continue receiving the same level of funding for two more years if they submit a plan by the deadline.

“If they don’t submit a written plan by the deadline, then the board will make the decision on what the future of the funding will look like,” he said.

The city and county have argued their call volumes warrant two PSAPs, especially in light of the number of visitorswho add to that volume during large events and tourist season.

“At any given time our community can go from 100,000 people to 250,000 people,” Mahoney told the Quorum Court in October. “We have a unique situation due to tourism.” But Engel said the city and county’s combined call volume is comparable with similarly sized counties such as Saline and Sebastian. They too have been selected for consolidation. The report Federal Engineering presented to the 911 Board last year showed Garland County’s two PSAPs received 74,000 calls in 2020, compared to 61,000 and 74,000 for Saline and Sebastian.

“It did not impact the board’s decision,” Engel said of the effect tourism and visitors have on call volumes. “Visitors do not pay a 911 fee. We’re having to look at what the population and call volume of a county is.” Federal Engineering’s report to the 911 Board recommended the city and county consolidate. The Virginia-based consulting firm also recommended that the city upgrade its PSAP in the police station, a recommendation proceeding from the $415,062 contract the city board awarded Federal Engineering in 2017 for consultation on the city’s public safety communications project.

The PSAP upgrade was part of the more than $6 million project partially funded by a temporary property tax that expired at the end of the 2017 tax year. The county upgraded its PSAP in 2018, moving it from the sheriff’s office to the county’s old detention center and transferring authority over 911 operations from the sheriff to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

The city stopped paying Federal Engineers and has talked about trying to recoup money that’s already been paid on the contract.

“They’re leading the staff to spend over a million dollars on our dispatch center at the police station,” Burrough told the city board earlier this year. “They’re also the ones who’s working for the commission that says consolidate Garland County. Maybe the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing.” Burrough has said the incompatibility of the city and county’s computer-aided dispatch systems complicates consolidation.

“A truly monumental effort would have to take place, and somebody’s going to lose their call history,” Burrough told city directors in October. “There’s no bridge between the two.” Engel acknowledged CAD incompatibility is an obstacle to consolidation but not an insurmountable one.

“That’s a common complaint, but ultimately consolidation compromises are going to have to be made,” he said. “Every jurisdiction that consolidated in the past is having to deal with different equipment and technology. The board has set aside $200,000 to help with some of the costs that come from consolidation, like changing over CADs.” He said there are ways to preserve call history.

“They can keep a server up that would keep the history in place for a certain amount of time,” he said. “You can also have that data transferred over to another server or vendor. There are ways around it. It’s not an end all be all that everything is going to disappear the next day.”



