• Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, said the two remaining patients injured during a November mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., were released from the hospital.

• Ruby Johnson, 77, a retired U.S. Postal Service worker, is suing a Denver detective, noting in the suit that she "experiences anxiety living alone in her home" after an hours-long SWAT search for a stolen truck, cash, firearms and other items was fruitless, and inaccurate information from Apple's Find My app was used to secure the warrant.

• Huseyin Ors, a lawmaker from Turkey's opposition Good Party, was placed under emergency care as a precaution after being punched in the face during a brawl in the country's parliament, the private DHA news agency reported.

• Suzanne Ianni, a former official in Natick, Mass., was sentenced to 30 days of probation for a federal misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

• Soichi Noguchi, a 57-year-old Japanese astronaut known as the first person to eat ramen in space, was appointed the honorary director of the Cupnoodles museums located in Yokohama and Osaka.

• Jane Nelson, a Republican Texas state senator who's served for 30 years, was chosen by Gov. Greg Abbott to be the state's next elections chief, after the resignation of Secretary of State John Scott, who briefly represented former President Donald Trump in court.

• Samuel Bateman, a leader of an offshoot of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is in federal custody in Arizona for asking followers to delete his Signal app that he used to communicate with his followers and more than 20 "wives," some of whom were younger than 15 years old, the FBI claimed in court documents.

• Greg Williams, administrator of the Oklahoma County, Okla., jail, has resigned, but is expected to "remain in the role until approximately the middle of January, though his final work day has yet to be determined," said Jim Couch, chairman of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority.

• Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said "anyone seeking the presidency who thinks the Constitution can somehow be suspended or not followed ... would have a very hard time being sworn in as President of the United States."