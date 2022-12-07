Bullets found in girls’ bathroom at Don R. Roberts Elementary School in Little Rock

Bullets were found in the girls’ bathroom of Don R. Roberts Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials.

Principal Steven Helmick said in a statement that the bullets were found in the fourth and fifth grade girls’ bathroom at the school. Spokesperson Pamela Smith with the Little Rock School District said only two individual bullets were discovered.

Helmick said that a safety and security team confiscated the bullets and began an investigation.

No students or staff were threatened and no weapon was found, Helmick said.

The investigation into who brought the bullets to the school remained ongoing Wednesday afternoon.

Helmick said that, as soon as the student is identified the school will discipline the individual according to the Little Rock School District handbook.

“We are grateful that this matter was quickly resolved without incident,” he said.