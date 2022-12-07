Kendall wins another term on Rogers City Council, according to the unofficial tally

ROGERS -- Clay Kendall will serve another four years on the Rogers City Council.

Kendall defeated Rachel Crawford in Tuesday's runoff election for the City Council's Ward 3, Position 1 seat, according to the final, but unofficial tally.

Kendall^1,033 (53%)

Crawford^905 (47%)

Kendall, 47, is a managing partner for WealthPath Investment Advisors. He has lived in Ward 3 for 17 years and served on the council since 2012.

Crawford, 40, is a senior national account manager for Mars Inc. She has lived in Ward 3 for eight years and was appointed to the city's Planning Commission in 2018. She now serves as its chairperson.

Four people ran in the general election for the council seat. The runoff was required because no candidate received over 50% of the vote, or 40% of the vote with a 20% lead over second place. In the Nov. 8 general election, Kendall received 131 more votes than Crawford.

Ward 3 covers the southwest part of town, including the area west of Dixieland Road and south of New Hope Road and all areas west of Interstate 49. The Pinnacle Hills, Pleasant Crossing and Shadow Valley neighborhoods and Rogers High School are within the ward.

Rogers has four council wards with two council members representing each ward. Council candidates must live in the ward they represent.

The City Council is nonpartisan, and members serve four-year terms. The council meets publicly twice a month. Members are paid $13,416 per year, regardless of meeting attendance.

Position 1 seats on the City Council were up for election this year. Incumbents in two of the four Position 1 seats -- Mandy Brashear in Ward 1 and Gary Townzen in Ward 2 -- did not draw opponents, while Ward 4 member Barney Hayes won his reelection bid over Richard Labit.

