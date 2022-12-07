Excellent reminder

Rex Nelson's columns seem to get better and better. I guess the saying about wine applies to newspaper columnists. They get better with time.

Specifically, this past Sunday, he reminded incoming Gov. Sarah Sanders that she needs to come off her haughtiness, and to forget the petty politics of Washington. A good role model would be outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson. This is Arkansas, not D.C. Early indications on this score are not promising. If a course change isn't made, it will be a long, divisive and unproductive period for the state, unlike recent decades.

Another thing, she needs to hire a fashion coordinator. We don't need a governor who looks like she just rolled out of bed. They should look sharp, and professional. See Vice President Kamala Harris as an example to follow.

RICHARD MOORE

Little Rock

Can't get a fair shake

The AP story on page 4 of Monday's paper seems like a perfect illustration of Trump derangement syndrome. The way I read the quotes attributed to Donald Trump is not that he calls for "terminating" laws and constitutional provisions, but that others did it in the way they handled the 2020 election. Some state and local officials and judges seemed to make up the rules as they went along, when the Constitution provides that state legislatures set the rules for elections.

For what it's worth, I'd rather Trump not run again, but he never has and, I think, never will get a fair shake from legacy media.

WILLIAM ETTER

Little Rock

All about gaslighting

More than the usual irony was in Thursday's paper. For example, an article about the Merriam-Webster Word of the Year, which is "gaslighting," preceded a piece about Hillary Clinton's concerns "about the impact disinformation is having on the country." Despite her role in gaslighting the country through the discredited Steele Dossier, I agree with her. There's that Word of the Year again.

PHILLIP HODGE

Springdale

Insanity, but scarier

The orange guy, our former president, has proposed termination of the Constitution in order for him to be reinstated to power secondary to 2020 election fraud.

Bwahahaha. Insanity in a tweet. While worthy of a big old belly laugh, it is scary in that there are many in agreement.

This is indeed the scary part. Mindless followers of insane people bring insanity.

CHRIS BAKER

Little Rock

Trump not the worst

I am shocked that Rex Nelson wrote in this Sunday's paper that Donald Trump "likely will go down as the worst president in American history." Is his disdain for Trump so great that he is completely oblivious to what has been happening in this country for the past two years? Illegal immigrants and deadly drugs apparently streaming unchecked across our southern border. The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The worst inflation since another disastrous Democratic president.

I do not dispute that Donald Trump is a narcissistic blowhard. Someone you probably wouldn't want at your party. But as I have said before, we should focus less on style than on substance. He did accomplish many good things as president, as I see it. More effective control of the border than any president in recent memory. A stable foreign policy. A booming economy before the covid virus hit.

To paraphrase the Greek playwright Aristophanes in "The Frogs," we have traded King Stork for King Log. An egomaniac for an incompetent. The RINOs don't seem to understand that in life we may have only bad choices or even worse choices. Can Nelson really think we are better off now than when Trump left office? This is not to say that I would like to see another Trump presidency. But I would hope that the Republicans next time choose a candidate who would continue his policies, but without all the drama.

I also take exception to Jesse Wegman's statement in his piece on the front page of your Perspective section that there is no evidence that Trump was cheated out of re-election in 2020. I believe plenty of evidence is coming out now that, had the FBI and most of the media not colluded to hide the extent of the Biden family's corruption, Trump probably would have won, saving us from the man who I believe really is the worst American president in history. I only pray that we can survive until 2024.

EDWARD TABLER

Fayetteville