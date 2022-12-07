LR shooting kills man on Markham

Little Rock police on Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Officers arrived around 12:45 p.m. in the 11500 block of West Markham St. after getting a report of a shooting, according to a tweet from the department.

As they were securing the scene outside the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas store at 109 W. Markham Park Drive, police discovered a person dead in a vehicle less than a mile away at the intersection of West Markham Street and Chenal Parkway, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Edwards said he was was not able to release any information about the victim Tuesday night.