Miller County deciding new use for lockup

TEXARKANA -- Miller County officials are still working to give new life and a future to the vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center.

County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week that by Oct. 31, the center's remaining residents had been moved to the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center in Pine Bluff, about 150 miles away. She said the now-vacant building, which was built in 1995, is solid and still functional.

The center, at 2200 Bankes Road, could be used to house the county's Office of Emergency Management, an idea Harrison floated in July. The Office of Emergency Management is downtown at 409 Hazel St.

Harrison said the building also has potential as a central 911 dispatch center for both Texarkana and the county, especially since the state has ordered the agencies to consolidate operations.

In July, the Quorum Court voted to close the youth jail by the end of the year on the recommendation of its Budget and Finance Committee. The closure, as well as the transfer of juvenile offenders to Pine Bluff, could save the county a minimum of $650,000, Harrison reported to the committee in June.

"It cost the county $252 per day to house one juvenile, while at Pine Bluff's State JDC, it cost just $75 per day." Harrison said.

The Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center can hold 32 inmates but averages between eight and 10 a day. It is close to Texarkana Regional Airport, not far from Interstate 49.

In September, the county allocated $30,000 to keep the jail operational until the end of the year.