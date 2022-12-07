• Country star Dolly Parton made her TikTok debut over the weekend and by Monday morning has already amassed more than 526,000 followers and 1.4 million likes by posting clips introducing herself, retrospective montages and a shoutout to the #DollyTok subcommunity. The 76-year-old arrived bearing gifts, with an exclusive music clip, TikTok said Monday in a statement. "To celebrate the holiday season and her arrival on TikTok, Dolly has teamed up with SoundOn, TikTok's music marketing and distribution platform, to officially release 'Berry Pie'-- available exclusively on TikTok for the first time for users," the company's statement read. "'Berry Pie' is the ideal soundtrack for holiday baking adventures." Users welcomed the musician with open arms, commenting that "the queen has entered the chat" and begging for collaborations and remixes with #DollyTok personalities. Parton encouraged content creators to tag her in their videos. "With over 5 billion video views on the hashtag #Dolly, the massive community of Dolly fans on TikTok have been eagerly awaiting her arrival on the platform, and TikTok is thrilled to welcome her," the statement read. "Dolly arrives on TikTok to share her one-of-a-kind sparkle and 'Dollyisms,' straight from the heart."

• "Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon said he's on the mend after being hospitalized Friday with pneumonia. Although he said he's improving mentally, Cannon wrote Monday that "spiritually I'm broken" as he marked a year since the death of Zen, his son with model Alyssa Scott. The father of 11 wrote a post focusing on the loss of Zen, who died at 5 months old due to a brain tumor. "Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over," the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram, sharing images of his late son. "I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could've felt more of that love while he was here." "A few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be OK and I just needed rest so don't waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now," he added. At the time, Cannon, who also has lupus, said he promised himself he "would never be back at this place again."