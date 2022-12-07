North Little Rock man found guilty of attempted enticement of minor

A North Little Rock man faces a sentence of between 10 years and life in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted enticement of a minor following a two-day trial.

It took the jury of nine men and three women just under three hours to return a guilty verdict in the government's case against Christopher Harcrow, 49, contained in an indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in 2019, some two years after he was arrested in Faulkner County when deputies surrounded his car at a Greenbrier convenience store car wash.

The trial was delayed for a few minutes Tuesday morning as a technician was called in to diagnose a problem with the computer monitors at the prosecutor's table, which turned out to be a monitor that had gotten unplugged.

"Technology is great when it's working, but it's somewhat paralyzing when it's not," U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker quipped. "My knowledge of IT is limited, but that usually solves a lot of problems."

Harcrow's attorney, John Wesley Hall of Little Rock, argued unsuccessfully that the sting operation that led to Harcrow's arrest was in reality a case of entrapment and said his client had never intended to follow through.

According to court records, Harcrow was arrested June 27, 2017, by Faulkner County deputies after he appeared for a meeting he had arranged in Greenbrier with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy but in reality was undercover detective Chad Meli. Harcrow was charged with internet stalking of a child; that charge was dismissed in April 2019 following Harcrow's indictment by a federal grand jury.

According to a probable cause affidavit dating from Harcrow's 2017 arrest, Meli responded to a Craigslist ad seeking to give spankings to boys and young guys, which was later identified as having been posted by Harcrow. Over the course of 22 days, the affidavit said, Harcrow communicated with Meli via email and text message, with Harcrow offering advice at first but later discussing having sexual contact with the "boy."

Those messages culminated with a meeting arranged at a convenience store just outside of Greenbrier, during which Harcrow was arrested after he was confirmed as the target of the investigation. The affidavit said he told investigators he intended only to tell the "boy" to go home and stop engaging in such behavior.

Meli's testimony continued into the second day of the trial as he and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Crews continued to go over text messages and email exchanged by Harcrow and Meli over a 22-day period in June 2017 that culminated with Harcrow's arrest. Jurors watched a 22-minute video of Harcrow being questioned by Meli that was conducted at the Faulkner County Sheriff's office June 27, 2017, shortly after Harcrow was arrested.

Meli related that on June 27, Harcrow had texted to Meli's online alter-ego, "15-year-old Connor," that he had arrived at the convenience store but saw some "suspicious-looking trucks" sitting in the parking lot.

"Who was there at the scene?" Crews asked.

"Mr. Harcrow, myself and three or four Faulkner County deputies," Meli responded.

"What were you driving?" Crews asked.

"Suspicious-looking trucks," Meli deadpanned.

Meli described how, after "Connor" instructed Harcrow to pull into the car wash, he and other deputies blocked Harcrow's Toyota Camry into the stall and took Harcrow into custody. He said in the back seat of the Camry he discovered a Dollar General bag containing a package of peppermint chewing gum and a tube of AstroGlide lubricant that, according to a receipt in the bag, had been purchased about 15 minutes earlier in Guy, a few miles north of Greenbrier.

Crews handed Meli a small evidence bag from which the former detective extracted a package of peppermint chewing gum and tube of AstroGlide lubricant, which Meli sat on the railing next to the witness stand in front of the jury.

Following the verdict, Baker ordered Harcrow, who has been on pre-trial release, taken into custody to await sentencing.