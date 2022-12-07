Odom leaving UA to take Vegas job

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom was announced as the new head coach at UNLV on Tuesday.

Odom, 46, departed the Razorbacks after three seasons as defensive coordinator and right-hand man to Coach Sam Pittman. He will have an introductory news conference in Las Vegas today, UNLV officials announced in a statement.

"I'm honored and excited to begin developing a relationship with our student-athletes and provide them a great foundation for success in every area of their lives," Odom said in a statement. "This city is founded on opportunity, and we look forward to this opportunity to lead this program and engage with this amazing community and Rebels everywhere."

The UNLV Athletics Twitter account made the official announcement after multiple media outlets had confirmed the Rebels were in final negotiations with Odom, which was first reported by On3.com.

Odom was in the running for the head coaching position at Tulsa University late last week but could not come to terms with the Golden Hurricane, according to reporting from outlets in Oklahoma.

Pittman said during a teleconference for the Liberty Bowl on Sunday that he expected all of his coordinators to be available for the bowl and that he was sitting in a car with Odom at that time, about to make a home visit in Texas.

Odom, a former Missouri linebacker, had a 25-25 record as head coach of the Tigers for four years from 2016-19 in his only previous head coaching stint. He was paid $1.85 million for the 2021 season, the highest salary for an Arkansas assistant coach in its history. Terms of his agreement with UNLV were not released.

Though the Razorbacks did not have strong statistics during his tenure, his "drop eight" zone schemes were credited with spurring Arkansas to wins in 2020 over No. 16 Mississippi State, breaking the Hogs' 20-game SEC losing streak, and Ole Miss. Arkansas intercepted six Ole Miss passes in that 33-21 win on homecoming.

The Razorbacks were 106th in total defense in 2020, allowing 451.7 yards per game against an All-SEC schedule, 50th in 2021 (367.7), and 123rd this year (453.7) while undergoing a massive run of injuries.

Odom had expressed interest in returning to a head coaching role in some media interviews during his time at Arkansas, saying that the situation had to be right.

Odom will replace Marcus Arroyo, who was 7-23 in three seasons at UNLV before being fired on Nov. 28.

Odom will face a reclamation job similar to the one Pittman inherited upon his hiring at Arkansas in December 2019, except without the previous great success.

UNLV has not had a winning season since going 7-6 in 2013. The Rebels are 9-29 in Mountain West games the last five years since having a 4-4 mark in 2017.