Off The Wire

Famed ref Lane dies at 85

Mills Lane, a collegiate boxing champion who narrowly missed making the 1960 U.S. Olympic team and who would go on to a career as a prosecutor, a two-term district attorney, a district court judge and one of the greatest referees in boxing history, died early Tuesday at a hospice near his home in Reno, Nev. He was 85. Lane's son, Tommy, told the Reno Gazette-Journal his health had significantly declined recently. Lane suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago that ended his officiating career and left him unable to speak. A Marine, Lane won the 1960 NCAA welterweight boxing championship and competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials, losing in the semifinals. He turned pro while still in college and after losing his pro debut, won 10 consecutive fights before retiring. He served two terms as the Washoe County, Nev., district attorney and then became a district court judge. He then hosted a court television show in which he'd hear civil cases. Lane, though, was primarily known as one of the greatest referees in boxing history. He worked many of the biggest fights in the second half of the 20th century and officiated bouts including Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis and Riddick Bowe, among many others. His catch phrase, "Let's get it on!" which he used to open bouts was highly popular and distinctive and became his signature.

Rams pick up Mayfield

The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, adding the former No. 1 pick to their options behind injured Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season. Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns starter, was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games. The struggling Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and it's unclear whether Mayfield could be ready to participate for a team already down to backup quarterbacks John Wolford -- who has been battling a neck injury and other ailments -- and Bryce Perkins. After league-wide speculation about Mayfield joining the contending San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield instead will attempt to help the injury-plagued Rams (3-9). Los Angeles has lost six straight games during what's shaping up as the worst season in NFL history for a defending Super Bowl champion.

Ohio St. OC heads to Tulsa

Kevin Wilson will seek to bring Tulsa some of the prolific passing and scoring he's overseen during six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Wilson was hired as Tulsa's coach Tuesday and introduced at an afternoon news conference. Wilson is a 37-year coaching veteran who spent six years as Indiana's head coach, going 26-47 from 2011-16. He then joined Urban Meyer's staff at Ohio State and stayed on under Meyer's successor, Ryan Day. During that time, Ohio State has become a quarterback factory, producing back-to-back first-round draft picks at the position: the late Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields. Current Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud is also projected as a first-round pick. At Tulsa, Wilson replaces Philip Montgomery, who was fired after going 43-53 in eight seasons, including 5-7 in 2022. Wilson has coached in four national championship games, three at Oklahoma and one at Ohio State. The Buckeyes went 67-8 during his six years as their offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

UConn top scorer sidelined

Azzi Fudd, the top scorer for UConn's sixth-ranked women's team, is expected to be out three to six weeks because of a right knee injury she suffered during her team's Sunday loss to No. 5 Notre Dame. The sophomore guard was injured in the first half of the game when a teammate collided into her. She returned midway through the second quarter to play four hobbled minutes, but sat the rest of the way. Fudd entered the game averaging 24.0 points but finished scoreless on two shots over 13 minutes in the team's first loss of the season.