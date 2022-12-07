100 years ago

Dec. 7, 1922

• With an increase of 16.94 percent, Little Rock ranked eleventh among the 50 industrial cities of the Union in the percentage of gain in postal receipts for November over November 1921, according to figures announced by the Post Office Department today. ... The industrial list is a new list initiated by the department last July to show industrial conditions in each state. Little Rock was selected to represent Arkansas. November receipts at Little Rock were $61,230.39 compared with $32,359.86 for November of last year or an increase of $8,870.53.

50 years ago

Dec. 7, 1972

RUSSELLVILLE -- Two musical programs will be presented next week in the Witherspoon Arts and Humanities Building Auditorium on the campus of Arkansas Polytechnic College here. Arkansas Tech's 74-voice choir will sing traditional and contemporary music at its Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday. Rolland Shaw is the director. Soloists will be Marsha McCoy of Yellville and David Beecher of Rogers. The College-Community Orchestra will give an hour-long concert 8 p.m. Monday. Mrs. John H. Wainright, assistant professor of music, will direct. The 84 member orchestra is a project of the string classes, which are complemented by string players in the area. Brass, woodwind and percussion performers from the Music Department also play in the orchestra.

25 years ago

Dec. 7, 1997

• Nowadays as more women are in hard hats and picking up jackhammers, it's not surprising there is an organization called the National Association of Women in Construction. What may be surprising is that the Northwest Arkansas chapter selected a man as Boss of the Year. Ron Montgomery, president of the Northwest Arkansas Division of Nabholz Construction Corp., was given the honor Oct. 23 at the organization's annual dinner. "This is not the macho industry it used to be, muscle-bound with all the machinery and cranes," Montgomery said. "Anyone can do it." That's the attitude that earned him the award, said Connie Hutchison, personnel manager at Nabholz. "He doesn't treat us any differently than he treats the men," she said.

10 years ago

Dec. 7, 2012

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas, beset by a series of scandals since 2008, plans to install a fraud hot line that employees and others can use to call in anonymous tips. UCA's Office of Internal Audit recommended the hot line in a draft report of its investigation of activities involving Jack Gillean, a former chief of staff who resigned abruptly in June and who later was charged with four felonies. ... In a management response e-mailed Thursday to Pam Massey, director of audits, UCA President Tom Courtway wrote that management agrees with the recommendation and "will take appropriate steps to draft and present to the University's Board of Trustees a fraud policy." ... Since 2008, three top administrators at UCA have resigned and subsequently been charged with criminal offenses.