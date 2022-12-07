Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police ID 18-year-old killed in Little Rock shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:11 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police on Wednesday released the name of the man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Markham Street in west Little Rock.

Ja'Markeise Gage, 18, of Little Rock, was fatally shot at the intersection of West Markham and Chenal Parkway, according to an incident report.

Officers said they found Gage after responding to a report of a shooting at 11400 W. Markham St. at 12:46 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was found inside a vehicle, according to police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Officers also found several spent shell casings at the scene, the report says. 

Edwards has said the parking lot of the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas store near that address was being treated as the shooting scene.

No suspect information has been released in the killing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT