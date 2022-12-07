Precision agriculture focus of survey

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is asking farmers and consultants to take part in a survey about precision agriculture.

The goal of the survey is to identify stakeholders' perceptions and priorities about precision agriculture and soil testing in Arkansas.

"We will use the collected information to define a common stakeholder vision for precision agriculture in Arkansas and identify some of the challenges that must be overcome to maximize benefits from technology use, soil testing, and scouting," Aurelie Poncet, assistant professor of precision agriculture for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said in a news release Monday.

"My goal is to help Arkansas producers increase farm profitability with precision agriculture. ... I am particularly interested in creating web tools that deliver data-driven recommendations proven to work under field conditions and tailored to the producers' unique production goals, environment, and available resources."

Results from the survey are expected to be compiled by fall 2023.

The survey, available through Jan. 31, can be found at https://bit.ly/3B6X6Sz.