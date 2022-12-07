PREP BASKETBALL: Lead Hill boys, Omaha girls claim victories in Green Forest tournament

BOYS

Lead Hill 60, Kingston 40

Lead Hill outscored Kingston 22-7 in the third quarter to pull away and claim an opening-round victory Monday night during the Anstaff Green Forest Holiday Tournament.

The outburst helped the Tigers (6-11) stretch a five-point lead into a comfortable 47-27 margin to ed the third quarter.

Quintin Sewell was one of two Lead Hill players to finish with a double-double as he had a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. Augustin Lahaut was next with 15 points, while Mason Cain added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Canton Clark finished with 26 to lead Kingston (8-6).

The New School 74, Thaden School 19

The Cougars led 54-10 at halftime and improved to 14-1 overall and 1-0 in the 1A-1 West Conference with the easy win.

Jackson Harris led the way with 19 points, while Evan Goldman added 17 for The New School. Will Sturner also chipped in 11.

Berryville 61, Omaha 39

Jake Wilson had 25 points as Berryville cruised past Omaha during Monday's opening round of the Anstaff Green Forest Holiday Tournament.

The Bobcats (7-2) had no trouble extending their win streak to five games as they led Omaha (7-5) 24-9 after one quarter and 41-19 at halftime.

Nate Allen added 18 points and D.J. Colbert 14 for Berryville, which plays Lincoln tonight.

West Fork 68, JOHNSON COUNTY Westside 58

Eli Howerton turned in a dominant performance Monday to lead West Fork (7-3) past Johnson County Westside (6-3).

Howerton poured in 31 points, including four 3-pointers. He also contributed 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Cade Erickson added 16 points and 4 rebounds while Kole Pennington contributed 13 points with three 3-pointers and 4 assists.

Girls

Kingston 66, Lead Hill 25

Lila Hartness had 18 points to lead a trio of Kingston players in double figures as the Lady Yellowjackets rolled to a victory over Lead Hill during the Anstaff Green Forest Holiday Tournament.

Kingston (7-6) jumped out to a 25-5 lead after one quarter and enjoyed a 44-13 halftime advantage.

Paige Randall added 17 points and Rilee Pittman 10 for Kingston. Presley Lemon led Lead Hill (7-12) with seven points.

Gravette 58, Wyandotte, Okla. 30

The Lady Lions cruised to the big win in the Adair Tournament.

Brooke Handle led Gravette with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Rachel Deihl chipped in 11 points and Keeley Elsea added 10. Gravette led 29-14 at halftime.

Russellville 47, Valley Springs 37

Valley Springs was outscored 14-2 in the third quarter and fell to Russellville during Monday's action at a tournament in Morrilton.

The Lady Tigers (11-7) had cut an early 14-8 deficit to a 23-22 margin at halftime before Russellville pulled away in the third quarter.

Savannah Ketchum had 13 points to lead Valley Springs, which will play Thursday against Clarksville, while Macy Willis added 11.

Omaha 41, Berryville 19

Omaha held Berryville to just a free throw in the first quarter, then used a 17-8 run in the third quarter and pulled away for a win at the Anstaff Green Forest Holiday Tournament.

The Lady Eagles (7-4) led 9-1 after one quarter and 14-6 at halftime before they put together their run and held a 31-14 cushion after three quarters.

Taylor Evans had 10 points and was the only Omaha player in double figures, while Hannah Youngblood had 13 for Berryville (3-2).