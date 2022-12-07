PREP BASKETBALL: Young Springdale team makes plays to beat Van Buren in double overtime

SPRINGDALE -- Jakayla Bunch refused to let her team lose.

Bunch made the critical points in the second overtime to lead Springdale to a 60-53 victory over Van Buren Tuesday in a non-conference game at Bulldog Gymnasium.

Bunch scored all 13 of her points in the second half for Springdale, which trailed 33-29 early in the third quarter. The teams were tied 49-49 when Bunch, a left-hander, swished a 3-pointer from the corner to put Springdale ahead in the second overtime. The Lady Bulldogs added to their lead and finished Van Buren off with Bunch making two of her final two points from the free-throw line.

"Lover her, love that kid," Springdale coach Heather Hunsucker said of Bunch, a junior who was injured last season. "I think we can be really balanced with our scoring and she adds to it."

Springdale was certainly balanced on Tuesday with four players, including two freshmen, who reached double digits in scoring. Freshman Charleen Hudson led the way with 16 points followed by Bunch with 13, Aubriana Wilson with 11, and freshman Kaiya McCoy with 11.

Springdale improved to 6-1 after producing only three wins a year ago.

"We haven't shot it the way we can but the kids keep findings ways to win," Hunsucker said. "I've got some players who were young last year that got beat in those games, and they're back. But in everyone one of those games we'd be down three, four, so one or two plays would separate us. It says something about them and we've got two freshman who won at Lakeside (Junior High). So, you take kids who are used to winning and it's made a big difference."

Aspen Cone and Kenzie Jones scored 12 points apiece for Van Buren, which fell to 6-3 on the young season.

Springdale got off to a fast start with an uptempo game that produced a 19-13 lead in the third quarter. But Van Buren went to a zone and forced Springdale outside while Cone led a 9-0 surge to push the Pointers ahead 22-19. Cone, a sophomore guard, ignited the surge with a 3-pointer and a fast break layup.

Springdale regained its momentum in the fourth quarter and forced overtime when Wilson stole a pass and fed Hudson for a basket that tied the game 42-49. The game remained tied at 49-49 before Bunch's basket from the corner provided the momentum the Lady Bulldogs needed in the second overtime.

BOYS

Springdale 71, Greenwood 29

Isaiah Sealy scored 21 points to lead Springdale past Greenwood.

Carson Tangness and Aiden Gazaway each contributed 11 points for the Bulldogs (5-1), who held Greenwood to six points on two made baskets in the second half. Gazaway scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer to start a running clock via the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule.

Dawson Holt had nine points to lead Greenwood.