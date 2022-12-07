Six Hogs on All-SEC coaches team

FAYETTEVILLE -- Six Arkansas Razorbacks were selected to All-SEC teams voted on by league coaches and released by the conference on Tuesday.

The University of Arkansas had its highest number of selections since the 2011 team, which went 11-2, placed seven players on the two units.

Junior linebacker Drew Sanders, senior center Ricky Stromberg and senior kicker Jake Bates were all first-team picks in voting by the 14 league coaches. Senior linebacker Bumper Pool, sophomore tailback Raheim Sanders and junior cornerback Dwight McGlothern earned second-team honors.

Drew Sanders, who announced as an early declarer for the NFL Draft on Tuesday, Stromberg and Raheim Sanders were all first-team picks by The Associated Press on Monday.

Drew Sanders, a finalist for the Butkus Award, led the Razorbacks with 103 tackles and 9.5 sacks. The Denton, Texas, native is second in the SEC in sacks behind Alabama linebacker Will Anderson (10), his former teammate. Sanders' 13.5 tackles for loss is the most in a season for a Razorback since Trey Flowers posted 13.5 in 2014. His 9.5 sacks are tied for seventh on Arkansas' single-season chart and the most for a Razorback since Chris Smith had 9.5 in 2012.

Stromberg, who did not allow a sack this season, has helped the Hogs produce a 100-yard rusher in 10 of their last 13 games dating back to last season, highlighted by seven from Raheim Sanders.

The senior kicker Bates, a transfer from Texas State, displayed one of the strongest legs in the country this season. He leads the SEC and ranks third nationally with a 64.6-yard average on kickoffs and his 85.3% touchback average is second in the country.

Pool became the Razorbacks' all-time tackles leader this season with 441, surpassing the record held by Tony Bua (408). He has the second-most tackles among all FBS defenders since 2019 with 412.

The senior from Lucas, Texas, racked up 92 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks this season while playing injured virtually all year. Pool underwent the first of two hip surgeries on Nov. 23 to repair a labrum injury and will see how he rehabilitates from the surgeries before making a decision on his playing future.

Raheim Sanders has rushed for 1,426 yards, good for second in the SEC and 10th in the country. That total ranks fourth on the UA's single-season chart. He and Darren McFadden are the only Arkansas players with 200-plus rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns against a ranked team, after Sanders ran for a career-high 232 yards and three scores in a 42-27 win over Ole Miss.

McGlothern started all 12 games after transferring from LSU and led the Razorbacks with three interceptions. The 6-2, 181-pounder has broken up nine passes, forced a pair of fumbles and ranks seventh on the team with 42 tackles.