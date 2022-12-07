Springdale planners OK new downtown master plan that calls for expanded districts for retail, innovation, arts

SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Commission voted 8-0 Tuesday to accept an updated master plan for the city's downtown district.

The City Council on Dec. 13 will vote on whether to approve and adopt the plan.

The plan should be posted to the city's website today, said Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department.

The new plan would guide city officials and developers as they work to improve the downtown district. The city adopted its first downtown master plan in 2015.

"Since 2015, we've accomplished a lot of things on the plan," Christie said. "And a lot of others are underway."

The city called a public meeting for the start of the Planning Commission meeting.

Jill Dabbs, executive director of the Downtown Springdale Alliance, was the only speaker. She said she was living and working in central Arkansas when Springdale passed the first plan.

"I was told that Springdale had just passed the best downtown plan in the state," she said.

Zach Brothers, a developer with several interests in downtown, said in a statement after the meeting: "There are many things that excite me about the updated Downtown Master Plan for Springdale, especially the features that will make the area more pedestrian-friendly and help to bolster local businesses."

Christie said the new master plan will put focus on downtown parking and residential development.

"We knew with the last plan we would need to address housing," she said.

"And we've always wanted to have a parking problem downtown," Christie continued, noting that if parking spaces are occupied, people have driven downtown for work, pleasure and commerce.

"But we don't want to wait until we have an actual parking problem to implement it," she said.

Tim Breihan, a principal with the H3 Studios architecture and planning firm in St. Louis, in October presented to the council and Planning Commission the final draft of an updated downtown master plan. H3 also created the city's 2015 downtown plan.

The master plan would see development of diverse types of housing throughout downtown for residents of diverse incomes -- accessory buildings, duplexes and triplexes, cottage courts and also pattern housing, Breihan listed.

And completion of the plan would include construction of four parking structures throughout the area, Breihan said. But he noted the city could gain nearly 600 parking spaces downtown simply by reconfiguring space -- which should be one of the city's first projects under the updated plan.

The city could start with immediate redrawing of parking stripes on Johnson and Meadow avenues, Breihan said.

The plan also calls for expanded districts for retail, innovation and the arts.

This updated draft was created with input from city officials, business people and residents through a series of meetings, public input sessions and online surveys, which gathered more than 1,300 responses, Christie said.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said he hoped the council would adopt the plan soon because some of the projects could be included in the city's next bond issue.



