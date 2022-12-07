Springdale’s Van Hoose, former mayor described as visionary for the city, died Friday

SPRINGDALE -- Former Mayor Jerre Van Hoose was a visionary for the city and also a great friend, say people who worked with and knew him well.

Van Hoose died Friday at age 84 in Springdale after living several years with Alzheimer's disease. A memorial service for Van Hoose is planned for 1:30 p.m. today at Springdale First United Methodist Church. Private interment services will be held at Friendship Cemetery in Springdale.

He was born July 3, 1938, to Pink Henry and Juanita Brown Van Hoose on Bear Mountain in the Baldwin community east of Fayetteville.

Van Hoose was Springdale's mayor from 1999 through 2008.

"During that time, Springdale changed from a small town to big city," said Perry Webb, a former president of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce. "That transition was moved forward really quickly because of his leadership."

Bill Rogers, the chamber's current president, remembered a chamber retreat in Kansas City. Van Hoose, as mayor, was an ex-officio member of the chamber's board of directors. Van Hoose brought to the retreat a long map he unrolled in front of the board.

The map showed a potential east-west traffic corridor through the city that would relieve traffic on West Sunset and East Robinson avenues, Rogers said.

"You could immediately feel the electricity in the room," Rogers said.

"That shining star is today the Don Tyson Parkway," Rogers said. "Can you imagine what Springdale would be like today without Don Tyson Parkway?"

Van Hoose's unveiling also included plans for Butterfield Coach Road, Wagon Wheel Road and Huntsville Avenue, Webb said.

Van Hoose had the idea for traffic corridors to make a square around the city, Webb said. Van Hoose worked with city leaders to pass a $105 million bond issue for the improvements.

He also understood every part of the process from the engineering, environmental approvals, design and construction, Webb said.

A few years later, Van Hoose helped raise $50 million through bond extensions to build Arvest Ballpark and attract to the city the AAA baseball team now called the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Van Hoose worked many years for McGoodwin, Williams and Yates, an engineering firm in Fayetteville -- though he wasn't an engineer, Webb said.

Van Hoose's 1963 degree from the University of Arkansas was in agricultural economics. He started learning about engineering when he made land surveys for McGoodwin during summer breaks from college.

He worked at the firm for 38 years, eventually rising to senior vice president. He worked with communities across Arkansas to promote their water and sewage systems.

Van Hoose found great enjoyment from drawing a sketch on a napkin of how a wastewater plant worked, said his son, J. Max Van Hoose.

Jerre Van Hoose's commitment to Springdale included his involvement with the building committee of First United Methodist Church during major construction projects. He was president of the Springdale School Board, Ozark Regional Transit and the Arkansas Water Works and Pollution Control. He was a 50-year Rotary member, serving as president from 1983 to 1984, and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a longtime member of the Arts Center of the Ozarks and served as president in the early 1970s.

"He was enthusiastic. He was genuinely kind. He was happy," J. Max Van Hoose said about his father. "He loved his friends and the community."

Bob Shaw, a friend of more than 50 years, recalled Van Hoose's humor and love for life. Van Hoose loved traveling, playing golf, keeping his yard, walking his dogs and riding horses.

And the good-natured Van Hoose endured the kidding when he was bucked off a horse during a Rodeo of the Ozarks parade, Shaw said.

Van Hoose loved skiing -- both snow and water. Shaw noted Van Hoose sold some Walmart stock to buy his first ski boat. A few years later, Van Hoose looked at the increased price of that Walmart stock.

"I own the most valuable ski boat in the world," Van Hoose proclaimed, according to Shaw.

When Van Hoose could no longer drive, Shaw committed to what he called "Jerre's Journeys." Shaw each week would take his friend for lunch and a drive.

Shaw noted Van Hoose was a student at Fayetteville High School when the school was first integrated in 1954. Van Hoose was a manager of the football team and very proud of his work with the new students of the next few years, Shaw said.

Several schools in 1955 refused to play Fayetteville in football because the high school had Black athletes on the team, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Coach Harry Vandergriff allowed his team to vote on whether Fayetteville would bench Black players or forfeit games. The team unanimously voted to forfeit games rather than bench their Black teammates, the encyclopedia states.

"He was such a good friend in so many ways," Shaw said.

Doug Sprouse, Springdale's mayor since he replaced Van Hoose in 2009, said Van Hoose was "a great leader" whose accomplishments as mayor will be evident for years to come.

"During his 10 years as mayor, Jerre guided this city through a period of tremendous growth and change," Sprouse said. "And he did it with excellence and with a servant's heart."

He said Van Hoose was a great mentor during Sprouse's time as mayor.

"I'll always be thankful for his genuine kindness and support," Sprouse said.

Van Hoose is survived by his wife, Judy; son, J. Max Van Hoose; daughter, Jill Green; son, Justin Van Hoose; stepsons Neil Stafford and Mike Stafford; a sister, Donna Hahn; and many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, according to his obituary.

