State sports brief

BASKETBALL

Three honored by GAC

Harding University center Sage Hawley and guard Ashley Farrar of Henderson State University were honored Tuesday as the Great American Conference's women's co-Players of the Week, while Arkansas Tech University guard Taelon Peter was named the conference's men's co-Player of the Week with guard Paul King of Oklahoma Baptist.

Hawley broke a 25-year school record for most points in a game (43) on 21-of 31 shooting from the floor in a 105-103 overtime victory against Southern Arkansas. Her 21 baskets on 31 attempts also set school records and she added 15 rebounds.

Farrar scored 44 points -- the most in a single game in NCAA Division II this season -- on 16-of-24 shooting from the floor and added a career-high 15 rebounds in a 98-90 victory over Southern Arkansas.

Peter helped the Wonder Boys open 2-0 in conference play for the first time in six years, averaging 23 points per game in victories over the University of Arkansas-Monticello and Ouachita Baptist University. He hit 9 of 14 shots and scored a career-high 28 points in the win over UAM and had 18 points against OBU.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services