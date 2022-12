1. Most people have three ---------- a day.

2. A basic unit of length.

3. It is awarded to a hero.

4. A heart full of this is kind and forgiving.

5. "Eat, drink, and be ----------."

6. What ice does when warmed.

7. A means of mass communication, including newspapers, radio or television.

8. Combine or join to become one.

9. A noisy, confused fight involving a lot of people.

ANSWERS:

1. Meals

2. Meter

3. Medal

4. Mercy

5. Merry

6. Melts

7. Media

8. Merge

9. Melee