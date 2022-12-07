Three people facing various criminal charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Kelsey Willett, 21, of 452 N. Davis St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Willett was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Destiny Satterfield, 24, of 319 Newell Drive in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Satterfield was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Daniel Sloan, 32, of 7770 S. 40th St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Sloan was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.