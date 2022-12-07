Toll at 3 in wrecks on Arkansas roads

Three people were killed and one more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads early Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Melissa Taylor, 52, of Cuba, Mo., was killed shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when the 2001 Honda she was driving south on U.S. 63 in rural Lawrence County left the road on a curve and overturned, striking a tree, according to a report.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time.

Thomas Trigg, 70, and Janet Trigg, 68, both of Dermott, died just before 6:45 a.m. in a crash on Arkansas 165 near Dermott, according to a report.

The wreck happened when the 2020 Cadillac Thomas Trigg was driving crossed the center line and struck the front of a 2018 Chevrolet, the report says.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher Moffatt, 31, of Hamburg, was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff for treatment.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was wet at the time.