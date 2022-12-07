Top horses expected at Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS -- At least a few of the star thoroughbreds from last season should go again for the 2022-23 meet at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, including Secret Oath, the 3-year-old filly sensation of the winter and spring from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

The second consecutive Oaklawn season with a December start begins Friday and will feature nine Oaklawn first-timers and potential new racetrack stars in the $150,000 5 1/2-furlong Advent Stakes for 2-year-old horses.

Briland Farm's Secret Oath first displayed her talent on New Year's Day 2021 with a runaway 8 1/4-length win in an Oaklawn allowance field at 1 mile. Her first test against top 3-year-old fillies came with a 7-1/4-length win in Oaklawn's Martha Washington Stakes on Jan. 29.

Lukas, 87, then as an 86-year-old, joked that his age might add spice to the tale of Secret Oath.

"She's a good story," he said late last February. "An old has-been trains her, and he comes limping into the Honeybee with a good one."

Secret Oath's dominance continued through the Grade III 1 1/16-mile Honeybee Stakes on Feb. 26. On April 2, she finished a stirring fourth as the first filly since 1986 to race in the Grade I 1 1/4-mile Arkansas Derby.

Her stardom was confirmed with a Grade I win in the 1 1/8-mile Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in Louisville on May 6.

Secret Oath should face the best fillies and mares 4 years old and up at Oaklawn through the coming winter and spring.

Gold Square's Cyberknife, the winner of last season's Arkansas Derby from the Oaklawn barn of Brad Cox, apparently will complete his career with just that one performance at Oaklawn. Cyberknife ($2,087,520 total earnings), after a finish of second of nine in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on Nov. 5, is currently targeted to wrap up his career in the Grade I 1 1/8-mile Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., on Jan. 28.

Sekie and Tsunebumi Yoshihara's Yuugiri, winner of the 2021-22 Grade I Fantasy Stakes, might race at Oaklawn this month, trainer Rodolphe Brisset said.

"The plan is, we may have a race before the end of the year at Oaklawn," he said.

Yuugiri ($566,110) has not raced since she finished 13th of 14, 23 3/4 lengths behind Secret Oath in the Oaks.

"We were not happy with the way she was doing," Brisset said. "Nothing bad, but she didn't get up at all. We just felt like it was time to give her a break. She's really blossomed. She's back in training, and she's breathing good."

Trainer John Ortiz has John Ed Anthony's Arkansas-bred star Gar Hole and WSS Racing's 3-year-old Barber Road, who finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby, in training for 2022-23 at Oaklawn.

Barber Road qualified for the Derby with respective finishes in Oaklawn's Derby qualifiers -- the 1-mile Smarty Jones Stakes, the Grade III 1 1/16-mile Southwest Stakes, the Grade II 1 1/16-mile Rebel Stakes, and the Arkansas Derby -- of second, second, third, and second. Barber Road has not raced since a seventh-place finish in the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

"A little break did him really well," Ortiz said. "He's back running on all cylinders, and we're going to be pointing him toward the [$200,000 1- 1-8-mile Tinsel Stakes for horses 3 years old and up]."

Nine-year-old gelding Rated R Superstar was praised by Oaklawn fans and horsemen alike last season for his wins in Oaklawn's 1-mile Fifth Season Stakes on Jan. 15 and the Grade III 1 1-16-mile Essex Handicap on March 19.

"He is a competitor if everything goes his way," owner Danny Caldwell said. "He's kind of set in his ways, but if the pace is good, he gets a good trip, and if everything goes his way he's going to run his heart out. When he does, he's got the ability to win a big race. When he doesn't get a pace to run at, he just goes, 'Well, I'm going to go back and get fed good and get took care of, and I'll try it again someday.' ''

Rated R Superstar will race as a 10-year-old at Oaklawn. Owner Danny Caldwell said Rated R Superstar, a son of Kodiak Cowboy, will ship to Oaklawn as soon as his season is complete on at Remington Park in Oklahoma City on Dec. 17.

"That should set him up for the Fifth Season at Oaklawn [on Jan. 14] if everything works out," Caldwell said.

Caldwell said he is aware of the admiration Oaklawn fans have shown for Rated R Superstar.

"Everyone loves him, at Oaklawn especially," Caldwell said. "He's got his own Facebook page that we had nothing to do with. It was there before we got him, and then if I tweet something about him, Twitter goes nuts. He is kind of an Oaklawn favorite now."