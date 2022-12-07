Trojans turn up defense, drop Aggies

University of Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball Coach Joe Foley was adamant after his team's overtime loss to Central Arkansas ob Saturday afternoon -- a fifth straight defeat -- that the Trojans would get back to their winning ways.

"I used to worry about [losing], but when we started playing all these tough teams, we've had teams be 3-8, 2-9 and still win our conference," Foley said over the weekend. "If they're that type of team [that can't get past losing], I feel sorry for them."

UALR proved Foley right.

The Trojans picked up their first win in nearly a month Tuesday night, stifling Texas A&M at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock and forcing 24 Aggie turnovers en route to a 42-34 win.

UALR didn't make it pretty on the offensive end, shooting just 17 of 52 from the field. But the Trojans controlled things for most of the game, leading by 13 before halftime and 12 through three quarters.

"For our kids to play the way they played tonight after the way we played against UCA, I'm tickled to death," Foley said. "Defense set the tone. I thought our kids played extremely hard on that end of the floor.

"To keep up the defensive effort, even if they missed a shot, I think that tells you we're growing up a little bit."

It was evident from the opening minutes that Texas A&M (4-4) was uncomfortable with UALR's physical play on the defensive end. The Aggies gave the ball away 13 times in the first half and led for a total of 47 seconds near the end of the first quarter.

An 11-2 Trojan run, spanning more than six minutes across quarters, gave UALR (2-5) a lead it would never surrender as Texas A&M scored fewer than 40 points for the first time since February 2013.

"We knew they were going to be physical and they were going to be heavy [on the] deny," Texas A&M Coach Joni Taylor said. "It's hard to simulate it, and I think that it took us a half to get adjusted to it. Credit them, they're really good at what they do."

The Aggies shot 3 of 17 in the third quarter.

Texas A&M eventually clawed to within 40-34 with 2:28 remaining in the game, but the Trojans forced four straight empty possessions to prevent things from getting any closer.

Foley pointed to the return of Jayla Brooks as the key to UALR's success on the defensive end. The Sachse, Texas, native and junior college transfer missed the Trojans' previous three games after getting hit in the face on Nov. 20 against Arkansas.

Wearing a clear protective facemask, Brooks scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and added a steal. But Foley said he thought going into the game that he might not even play Brooks at all.

"He just put me in," Brooks said when asked if she'd talked through things with Foley ahead of time. "Once I realized we kind of got into a groove, I felt like I wasn't going to sit down. He didn't want to really mess up the flow."

Although two UALR players logged less than a minute each, Foley had the luxury of going nine deep into his bench. When Sali Kourouma returns either later this month or in January, that'll be another body for the Trojans to keep up the intensity on the defensive end.

It's a familiar recipe for Foley's teams, and when UALR needed a win, it went back to the well.

"[Saturday] kind of told us we needed to get our stuff together," Brooks said. "We've kind of had the wake-up call we need and hopefully we'll keep building off it."