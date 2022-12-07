Troopers: Crash with dump truck kills Clarksville woman

A Clarksville woman died Monday afternoon after a crash in Johnson County, troopers said.

Sheila Vaughn, 52, was a driver in a fatal wreck with a dump truck on Arkansas 164, a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police said.

The report said Vaughn was in a 2019 Kia Forte that was traveling south when it crossed the center line, entered the northbound lane and crashed into the front of a 2001 Mack just before 2:30 p.m.

The Mack stopped in the northbound lane and the Kia came to rest in a wooded area along the west side of the roadway, troopers said.

The 66-year-old Clarksville man driving the Mack was injured, according to the report.

Troopers at the scene reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry.