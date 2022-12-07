Trump’s company guilty of tax fraud

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump's company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business as he mounts another run for the White House.

A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including charges of conspiracy and falsifying business records. Trump himself was not on trial. The verdict in state court in New York came after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days.

The jury started deliberating in Manhattan Supreme Court just before 1 p.m. Monday. More than 24 hours later it found the Trump Corp. guilty of all nine counts against it, including scheme to defraud, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records and other related charges.

The panel found the Trump Payroll Corp. guilty of all eight counts it faced, including falsifying business records, conspiracy to defraud, criminal tax fraud and related counts.

The consequence of the guilty verdict against both entities is a fine of $1.62 million. The conviction could significantly hinder Trump's New York business prospects. Donald Trump did not face any charges in this case.

The conviction was validation for New York authorities who say their three-year investigation into Trump and his businesses is continuing. The probe, which began as an inquiry into hush-money payments made on Trump's behalf, later morphed into an examination of the company's asset valuation and pay practices.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13. The defense said it will appeal.

"A former president's companies now stand convicted of crimes. That is consequential," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said outside the courtroom. "It underscores that in Manhattan we have one standard of justice for all."





Trump, a Republican who launched his 2024 campaign last month during the trial, blasted the verdict as a part of a Democrat-led "MANHATTAN WITCH HUNT!"

"This case is unprecedented and involved no monetary gain to these two Corporations," Trump said in a statement, adding: "New York City is a hard place to be 'Trump.'"

The verdict adds to mounting legal woes for Trump, who faces a criminal investigation in Washington over the retention of top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Those inquiries are being led by a newly named Justice Department special counsel. The district attorney in Atlanta is also leading an investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn his loss in that state.

The verdict also comes amid a series of crises for Trump in recent weeks, including anger over his dinner with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the antisemitic rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and the former president's call for the "termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution" to address his claims of mass election fraud.

The Trump Organization -- and Trump's management of it -- was at the center of "The Apprentice," the reality show that solidified his global celebrity. That fame in turn helped fuel his political rise, allowing him to sell himself to voters as a successful businessman who could take lessons from that sphere and apply them to Washington.

The Manhattan case against the Trump Organization was built largely around testimony from the company's former finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, who previously pleaded guilty to charges that he manipulated the company's books to illegally reduce his taxes on $1.7 million in fringe benefits. He testified in exchange for a promised five-month jail sentence.

To convict the Trump Organization, prosecutors had to convince jurors that Weisselberg or an underling he worked with on the scheme was a "high managerial" agent acting on the company's behalf and that the company also benefited.

Trump Organization lawyers repeated the mantra "Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg" throughout the monthlong trial, contending that he had gone rogue and betrayed the company's trust. Weisselberg attempted to take responsibility on the witness stand, saying nobody in the Trump family knew what he was doing.

"It was my own personal greed that led to this," an emotional Weisselberg testified.

Weisselberg and fellow Trump executive Jeff McConney spent days on the stand, with their testimony comprising most of the Manhattan district attorney's case.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to conspiring with McConney to hide more than $1 million in untaxed work benefits -- such as Mercedes-Benz car leases for him and his wife and private school tuition for his grandchildren -- from tax authorities. The executives subtracted the costs from Weisselberg's salary and bonus and drew up falsified employee tax forms.

McConney, a loyal company man who was declared a hostile witness for the prosecution, admitted to breaking the law when he testified under immunity. Jurors also heard of how the Trump Organization's chief operating officer, Matt Calamari Sr., benefited in the scheme much the same as Weisselberg -- as well as his wife and namesake son. He has not faced criminal charges.

Per his plea deal's terms, Weisselberg testified as the district attorney's star witness, admitted the fraud and described how it benefited his employer.

But prosecutor Joshua Steinglass alleged in his closing that Trump "knew exactly what was going on" and was "explicitly sanctioning tax fraud."

Steinglass said the entities "cultivated a culture of fraud and deception" by lavishing illicit perks to entice its senior executives to falsify tax documents to mask the actual compensation they earned and then deliberately conceal the wrongdoing from their accountants.

Steinglass said they further scapegoated those accountants for not being vigilant enough to sniff out their wrongdoing. Trump publicly blamed his company's longtime tax preparer, Donald Bender, from Mazars LLP USA, for not catching the fraud.

"It was a win-win, a way to get more money into executive pockets while keeping their own costs as low as possible," Steinglass said in his summation.

"It is not that the folks at the Trump Organization didn't know what they were doing was illegal. It is just they didn't care."

Bragg slipped into the courtroom as the verdict was being read. Afterward he refused to answer questions from reporters, ducking behind a glass door as he was asked whether he regretted Trump wasn't charged personally.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office assisted in the investigation, called the verdict a "clear message that no one, and no organization, is above our laws."

In some ways it's a limited victory for prosecutors, however.

No one, save for Weisselberg, is going to prison. No one is putting a padlock on Trump Tower or forcing the company out of business. And a potential $1.6 million fine is a rounding error on the budget of an enterprise that boasts billions of dollars in assets.

Still, the Trump Organization may now run into some trouble getting loans and making deals, and New York City could have more leverage to try to end the company's contract managing a city-owned golf course in the Bronx.

In a statement after the verdict, the company took aim at Weisselberg, noting that he "testified under oath that he 'betrayed' the trust the company had placed in him."

"The notion that a company could be held responsible for an employee's actions, to benefit themselves, on their own personal tax returns is simply preposterous," the company said in the statement.

As far as Trump Corp. lawyer Alan Futerfas is concerned, this case is not over.

"We'll certainly be appealing, of course, and a novel and really interesting issue developed during the trial -- obviously, the definition of 'in behalf of,' what that means," Futerfas said. "And we filed a lot of papers, the defense team, about what those words mean ... The judge recognized there was not a lot of definition on that at all, and certainly that will be one of the arguments that we make, and it was central to the case."

The company's conviction could now reverberate through the 2024 presidential race, providing early fodder for opponents and their attack ads.

It also might lay the groundwork for the district attorney's office to intensify its wider criminal investigation into Trump's business practices -- and hush money paid to a porn star who said she had an affair with him, an inquiry that gained momentum in recent months, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

But even as the trial was unfolding, the company struck a deal with Saudi developer Dar Al Arakan to license the Trump name for a golf, hotel and residential development in Oman. Next year, three of Trump's golf courses will host tournaments for Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The bigger threat to the company could be the civil lawsuit James filed in September alleging that it misled banks and others about the value of its many assets, a practice she dubbed the "art of the steal."

James, a Democrat, is asking a court to ban Trump and his three eldest children from running a New York-based company and is seeking to fine them at least $250 million. As a preliminary measure, a judge has appointed an independent monitor to oversee the company's operations while the case is pending.

Bragg inherited the Trump investigation when he took office in January. His predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., had authorized his deputies to seek a grand jury indictment for Trump, but Bragg soon shut that down and they quit.

Trump has not been criminally charged in the case, and while rumors abound, it's unclear whether he ever will be. Bragg has described the Trump inquiry as "active and ongoing."

The district attorney's office's Monday announcement that it had hired Matthew Colangelo as Bragg's new senior counsel added to speculation that the district attorney might still pull the trigger on a Trump indictment. The seasoned prosecutor and former acting associate attorney general for the Department of Justice led several Trump cases and investigations.

Colangelo will focus on the district attorney's housing, tenant, and labor protection unit and its "sensitive and high-profile white-collar investigations," according to a newss release.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Sisak, Eric Tucker, Jill Colvin and Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press; by Ben Protess, Jonah E. Bromwich, William K. Rashbaum and Lola Fadulu of The New York Times; and by Molly Crane-Newman and John Annese of The New York Daily News (TNS).

