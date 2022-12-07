UA System Ag leader: ‘Missing’ opportunities because of lack of federal investment

WASHINGTON -- A leader with the University of Arkansas System's Division of Agriculture is urging federal lawmakers to support higher investments toward land grant universities and agriculture research as part of the next farm bill.

Deacue Fields, the division's vice president for agriculture, was one of six panelists before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee on Tuesday. The committee's hearing was part of its review of the 2018 farm bill and its title on agriculture research. Lawmakers are examining the current law as they weigh possible changes to next year's legislation.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., introduced Fields before the committee. Boozman, of Rogers, serves as the committee's top Republican member.

"Supporting agriculture research and infrastructure development is not a donation, but an investment in national and international food security," Fields told lawmakers.

The land grant university system was founded in 1862 to provide federal support for studying agriculture and mechanics. Arkansas has two land grant institutions: the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Academic and other institutions perform around 70% of public agriculture research based on federal analysis.

The discussion surrounding a new farm bill comes amid declining investment in agriculture research and development. A U.S. Department of Agriculture report from June states overall federal spending for research at universities and government laboratories fell by a third between 2019 and 2022. During that period, China emerged as the leading supporter of agriculture research among nations, and India and Brazil increased their investments.

According to Fields, federal investment in the Division of Agriculture declined from 9.1% of its total budget in 2017 to 6.3% this year. State-appropriated funds make up 56.5% of the budget.

"The global competitiveness of U.S. agriculture research is challenged as public investment declines disproportionately," he said.

The Division of Agriculture has deferred maintenance and building improvements as it has struggled to secure funding to replace resources. "Substandard facilities," according to Fields, at land grant universities nationwide have resulted in faculty members leaving institutions for other opportunities.

Fields said land grant universities are "expected to be able to evaluate and showcase the latest technology," but agriculture producers often have better resources than institutions.

"We're doing things to try to make this work, but there are several opportunities that we are missing," he said. "When we look at our opportunities to be competitive for extramural funding, the folks funding that research anticipate that we'll have the facilities necessary to conduct the research and conduct that research at a high level. At that point, we are missing a big opportunity based on where our facilities are."

Chavonda Jacobs-Young, the USDA's undersecretary for research, education and economics, tied increased investment to the country's agricultural output, which grew by 142% between 1948 and 2019. The United States' total crop output grew by 148% during this period.

"This rise cannot be attributed to increases in agricultural land or labor -- both inputs declined over this period -- but stem instead from the adoption of a whole suite of publicly-funded innovations in crop and livestock breeding, nutrient use, pest management and farm and field management," she said.

"This decline in investments means we are missing critical opportunities to capitalize on the powerful potential of our world-class scientists to conduct the kind of high-risk, high-reward research necessary to meet the overlapping and rapidly emerging challenges our farmers face."

Legislators approved increased investments in research programs in the 2018 farm bill -- including $185 million for leveraging private funds for research -- but senators on Tuesday recognized the need for a reevaluation, citing the present concerns of a global population exceeding 8 billion people and Russia's invasion of Ukraine affecting grain supplies.

"Innovation is the answer to the challenge of feeding our growing population, as well as giving our farmers and ranchers the ability to help meet the needs of an ever-changing global dynamic," Boozman said.

The Senate Agriculture Committee will continue its review of the farm bill in the new Congress. The current law will expire in September, although lawmakers could approve extending the present farm bill while finalizing the succeeding legislation.