Uber settles Chicago’s claims

Uber must pay millions in cash and provide free services to Chicago restaurants as part of a $10 million settlement with the city resolving claims the ride-hailing company listed restaurants on its UberEats and Postmates platforms without consent and charged excess commission fees.

The settlement results from a two-year investigation by the city into Uber Technologies Inc.'s meal delivery platforms.

The city said in a news release that after reaching out to the company in 2021, Uber removed all restaurants from its platforms that had been listed without consent and agreed not to list Chicago restaurants without consent in the future.

At that time, Uber also paid $3.3 million to restaurants in a settlement concerning whether the company charged commissions greater than the 15% allowed in the city's emergency fee-cap ordinance.

The company must now pay an additional $2.25 million to restaurants said to have been charged commissions in excess of the fee cap and pay another $500,000 to restaurants listed on its platforms without consent.

Uber is also required to cover the $1.5 million cost of the city's investigation, according to the settlement agreement. Uber denied any wrongdoing, according to its settlement agreement with the city.

"We are committed to supporting Uber Eats restaurant partners in Chicago and are pleased to put this matter behind us," said Josh Gold, a spokesperson for Uber.

The city also says Uber participated in deceptive advertising practices, such as falsely advertising that certain subscribers would receive free deliveries or that some merchants were "exclusive" to its platforms.

Uber denies those allegations and maintains the company accurately advertised merchants as being "exclusive" to its platforms, according to the settlement agreement.

Last summer, the city sued Grubhub and DoorDash in separate lawsuits in circuit court, saying similar deceptive business practices occurred during the covid-19 pandemic, including listing restaurants without consent. Litigation is ongoing in both cases, although the DoorDash suit has moved to federal court.

In statements this week, spokespeople for DoorDash and Grubhub denied the allegations.

"This settlement does nothing to change the basic fact of the matter, and we will continue to vigorously defend ourselves before the court," the DoorDash spokesperson said.

"Grubhub will continue to aggressively defend our business while providing unwavering support to Chicago's restaurants, diners and drivers," a Grubhub spokesperson said.