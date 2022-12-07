UNDER THE RADAR: Barton’s Ne’Taveus Johnson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Barton’s Ne’Taveus Johnson.

Position: All-purpose back

Class: 2024

Size: 5-9, 180

Stats: as a junior, 775 receiving yards, 260 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns, 4 kick returns for scores

Coach Spencer Adams:

“He’s the quickest kid I’ve ever coached He’s a guy you get in space or on returns and he’s going to make you miss. He averaged over 30 yards a catch, over 20 yards a rush. A kid that has unbelievable vision. Pound-for-pound our strongest kid and by far our fastest as well. He’s a pretty legit 4.4 kid When I first got here, he was 4.6 He’s worked at it a lot."

Off the radar of colleges:

"He played for us as a sophomore and had to move to Jonesboro (Nettleton) in January. He moved back in August. He’s kind of fallen through the cracks because when everybody came through here (spring), he was at Nettleton. He deserved attention but he was at two different schools last year.”



