Venture Center plans demo day

The Little Rock Venture Center will showcase financial technology entrepreneurs at a virtual demo day during a public event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

The demonstrations feature entrepreneurs participating in the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program, which is sponsored annually by Fidelity National Information Services of Jacksonville, Fla. The accelerator program identifies fintech startups that can develop innovative products and services tailored to the financial services industry.

Each fintech business will demonstrate its offering for seven minutes.

More information on the event, which will be held in Venture Center offices at 417 Main St. in downtown Little Rock, is available at venturecenter.co.