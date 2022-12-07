West Little Rock Kiwanis Club chartered on Tuesday

The west Little Rock chapter of the Kiwanis Club celebrated its charter ceremony Tuesday, as the group seeks to promote diversity while serving the community.

The west Little Rock chapter received its charter Tuesday evening from Kiwanis International, a global organization that works to benefit children through community service.

David White, the president of the new chapter, said the club had been meeting since August and currently has around 30 members focused on helping children in the west Little Rock area.

“It’s really somewhat different from some of the more traditional chapters because we have a huge focus on diversity,” White said in an interview.

“Traditionally, I think that you see a lot of service organizations that were not terribly diverse," White said. ”What we’re trying to do is open that door and to try to get people from all walks of life, from all different professions and career fields, from different economic backgrounds. We want to open the service to everyone because we understand that everyone has something to give.”

White said the club’s focus on diversity is reflected in its current cabinet of officers, and in its plans to continue recruiting professionals not traditionally thought of as potential service club members.

The club had already started sponsoring service projects before their chartering on Tuesday evening.

Regina Taylor, the chapter’s secretary, said that the chapter was lending a hand with the community garden that helps provide food for students of Pinnacle View Middle School.

White said the club’s projects will target “areas of the city that are in the greatest need.”

The chapter is also interested in forming a “key club,” a version of the Kiwanis club for high school students.

“Youth members get service opportunities, an outlet as an extracurricular, and they get to be a part of a community where they can have fun,” Taylor said.

Additionally, members and guests attending Tuesday’s charter ceremony were encouraged to bring a can or non perishable food item to the chartering to donate to the Arkansas Food Bank.

“We’re hitting the ground running,” the president said.

CHARTERING

Members gathered inside Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee in west Little Rock late Tuesday for the club’s charter celebration ceremony.

With the charter, the chapter is officially recognized by Kiwanis International and allows them to access additional funds to support their projects.

Four officers, including White and Taylor, were officially installed at the ceremony by officials from the Kiwanis’ Missouri-Arkansas district. Additionally, Shelby Thompson was named president-elect and John Selva was named treasurer. Fourteen other members of the chapter were recognized as well.

Selva said he joined the club after members came to his office at Little Rock real estate firm Engel & Völkershttps.

“I think it is a good change to see and good to help,” he said. “It is also a great networking opportunity.”

Taylor said the chartering was an exciting moment for the chapter.

“Any time you’re chartering, you’re at the forefront of something new,” she said.

Jim Alley, the owner of Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee, lends the meeting space to the club and allowed them to have their charter ceremony there.

“We’re really about coffee, community and culture,” he said at the chartering. “And the Kiwanis Club fits right into that community part of things.”

During the celebration, Alley told the club: “You guys are very special and make a difference out there in the world. We need more people like you. We need you in the community.”

Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee also gave a portion of its proceeds from each sale of a certain blend of coffee to the club.

SURVIVAL, REVIVAL OF SERVICE CLUBS

Beyond the organization’s community service goals, the west Little Rock club offers members the opportunity to better connect with other members and their community.

“Each group has its own identity, even under the umbrella of a Kiwanis club,” White said, “And since the pandemic, where we all experienced the harm of isolation, this was a good chance to breathe new life into the club and build a community that does good.”

Mike Lienhart, a member of the Kiwanis Club of North Little Rock, is a counselor for the new chapter.

“This is a good opportunity to network and we have community speakers,” Lienhart said. “It’s harder nowadays to get people to commit to a weekly meeting but it is a good way to connect. Kiwanis Clubs have virtual options but it isn’t the same as getting together to talk and seeing your community. Things today move so fast.”

Jennifer Kaup said she has been a member of various Kiwanis clubs since she was in high school and is now joining the west Little Rock chapter after she heard about

“The members here are my age group, I’m in my mid-late thirties,” said Kaup, “I love how diverse it is and how everybody is from different walks of life that you can meet and network with but your main goal is to provide service and community.”

Kaup said that the west Little Rock chapter is accessible because they meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, twice a month.

“It’s an easy time, we can come in for about thirty minutes and connect and it’s not a big deal if you miss one meeting, you can catch the next one or come to our service project,” said Kaup.

Kaup said she thinks the reason some younger people aren’t joining service organizations is because they’re not aware of them.

“I think that the millennials are wanting to belong to a service organization, they just don’t know where to find them,” Kaup said.

Kaup also said that her former boss used to help cover her dues for the Kiwanis Club and stopped.

“Many members’ dues were paid by their bosses and now that companies are not doing that as much anymore and it is a financial burden on some people,” Kaup said, “I think we’re in a state right now where nobody could really afford social organizations.”

According to White, the chapter has scholarships and other options to help members pay dues if that is a burden.

Kaup also said the use of technology helps make meetings even more accessible.

“We are a very youthful club,” said Kaup, “Kiwanis tends to be a little older in their membership status. I like that we are getting towards the millennial generation that’s coming up right now and we’re going forward to hopefully bring service to our area.”

She said to let the clubs die out with the older generations would be a disservice to the community and the world.

“It is a tradition of service, a tradition of giving back to the community,” White said. “But I think the image the club holds today is a club that’s on the move. We’ve got this beautiful tradition but we’re not running a museum.”

The club president said he encouraged members and those interested to find a service organization and a place to use their talent.

“It is a club for everybody, there is no target or ideal member,” said White, “We want everyone.”