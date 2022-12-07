OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Wine gifts for the holidays that can’t go wrong





There are two types of families when it comes to the holidays: those in which giving alcohol is the norm and those where it absolutely is not. I grew up in the latter, though I'm making concerted efforts to evolve us. (Unsurprisingly, there seems to be a generational divide on the issue.)

If you're looking to give wine this holiday, here's a selection of can't-go-wrong options, all under $35. Next week, I'll be back with a few more options above that price point.

Kermit Lynch Languedoc Cabrieres, $16

Kermit Lynch began importing French wine to America more than 40 years ago, so it only makes sense that he would know where to look when it came to sourcing grapes for his own "house" blend. This wine is 50% syrah, 35% grenache noir, 10% carignan and 5% cinsault, making it the perfect introduction to the wines of southwestern France. Look for big, chewy tannins and notes of dried herbs, worn leather and crushed blackberries.

Chateau Graville-Lacoste Graves Blanc, $21

When I was selling wine full-time, I used this as my gateway drug to white Bordeaux, France's richer, more seductive version of sauvignon blanc. This wine is a little tangy, a little round and always a crowd-pleaser. Don't serve it ice-cold. Letting it warm up will reveal even more nuance and complexity.

Maquis Cabernet Franc, $22

Cabernet franc — one of the parents of cabernet sauvignon — has long been one of my favorite red grapes, and this one from Chile is a perfect example of why. Silky tannins and a ripe bouquet of fruit (ripe plums, dried cranberries and a whiff of blackcurrant), combine to create a wine that's elegant and enjoyable, a somewhat rare combination at this low price point.

Marietta Cellars Christo, $25

This takes inspiration from the wines of France's Rhone River Valley by combining grapes like syrah and grenache with a healthy dose of viognier, the region's highly perfumed white wines. The wine is powerful yet refined, like a James Bond with his Walther PPK tucked into his tuxedo. Look for notes of cocoa powder, violets, black cherry and spice.

Roederer Estate Brut, $30

If there's a sparkling wine with a better dollar-to-quality ratio in California, I haven't found it. Located in northern California's Anderson Valley (a few hours north of Sonoma), Roederer Estate is another winery operated by a French Champagne house. This one, Champagne Louis Roederer, makes a little wine called Cristal. Coming in at just about a tenth the cost of its big brother, the Roederer Estate Brut is where I go on those inevitable weeknights that demand a popping cork. Keep an eye out for their sparkling rosé, another stunner.

Finally, the Dec. 21 edition of this column will be dedicated to answering your holiday wine pairing and serving-related questions. Send your questions to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com by Monday to be included.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com




