2 bullets found in LR school restroom

Bullets were found in the girls' restroom of Don R. Roberts Elementary School in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials.

Principal Steven Helmick said in a statement that the bullets were found in the fourth- and fifth-grade girls' restroom at the school. Little Rock School District spokeswoman Pamela Smith said two bullets were discovered.

Helmick said a safety and security team confiscated the bullets and began an investigation.

No students or staff were threatened and no weapon was found, Helmick said.

The investigation into who took the bullets to the school remained ongoing Wednesday afternoon.

Helmick said that as soon as the student is identified the school will discipline the individual according to the Little Rock School District handbook.

"We are grateful that this matter was quickly resolved without incident," he said.