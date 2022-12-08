2 killed in crashes on Arkansas roads

Two people died and two more were hurt in crashes on Arkansas roads Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Sheila Vaughn, 52, of Clarksville, was killed around 2:25 p.m. when the 2019 Kia Forte she was driving on Arkansas 164 in rural Johnson County veered into the opposite lane of traffic, striking a 2001 Mack truck, according to a report.

Merlin Auterson, 66, of Clarksville, the driver of the truck, tried to avoid the collision but was unable to and was hurt, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry.

Charles Sellers, 41, of El Dorado, died after the 2007 Honda he was driving on U.S. 167 in Calhoun County struck the front of an oncoming 2019 Kenworth tractor trailer around 6 p.m., according to a report.

The driver of the Kenworth, Marcus Tankersley, 53, of Conway, was hurt in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet.