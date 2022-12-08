The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 7, 2022

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-563. Charity Graham v. Matthew Sexton, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-130. Kaylen Burks v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-65. Ashley Atkins Edmonds v. Christopher Miller, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-265. Donnell Bauer and Marilyn Bauer v. Jesse Lee Beamon, Jr. and Mary A. Beamon, Individually and as Trustees of the Jesse Lee Beamon, Jr. and Mary A. Beamon Family Trust Dated 13th October 2015; and the Jesse Lee Beamon, Jr. and Mary A. Beamon Family Trust Dated 13th October 2015, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Remanded. Abramson, Gladwin, Hixson, Murphy, and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-521. Sharon Marcum v. Robert Hodge, Special Administrator of the Estate of Nicholas Hendricks, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed. Abramson, Gladwin, and Brown, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., dissent.

CV-22-265. Amanda Harris v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-251. Vickie Joyce Graham v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and dismissed in part. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-230. Keshia Gonzales, Individually and as Next Friend and Natural Guardian of Antonio Ross, a Minor v. Continental Casualty Company, as Liability Carrier for Arkansas Children's Hospital; Arkansas Children's Hospital; and Jerril Green, M.D., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded in part; affirmed in part. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.