Arkansas vs. Texas, circa 1920: The location isn't noted beyond "Grandstand Public School Playground, Texas vs. Arkansas Football Game." Sailors from the USS Arkansas and USS Texas fill the stands. These sister vessels were launched in 1912 and served in both World Wars. Their athletic teams often competed. The Arkansas was scuttled in a 1946 atomic bomb test, but the Texas is a floating museum outside Houston.

