Arkansas will receive $5.8M grant to expand internet access

Arkansas will receive a $5.8 million grant to expand internet access, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced in a news release today.

The grant is the first tranche of federal dollars for expanding broadband the state will receive as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Congress passed last November. As part of the law, every state will receive a minimum of $100 million dollars to expand broadband access. State officials will use the bulk of the $5.8 million grant to identify gaps in internet access, hire more staff at the State Broadband Office and design a plan to decrease digital literacy and increase economic growth.

"For the past eight years, getting Arkansans connected and using broadband has been a top priority of my administration," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release. "Broadband is no longer a luxury, it is necessary infrastructure for our economy to move forward, for our students to stay educated, and for all citizens to function in everyday tasks from staying connected to friends and family to paying bills."

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill aimed at updating the nation's roads, bridges and airports along with other infrastructure, allocated $42.45 billion in funding to expand broadband access. As part of the bill, each state will get a minimum of $100 million for expanding broadband, although some states could receive much more.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is scheduled to announce how much money each state will get by June 30.

The FCC recently published a map on nationwide access to high-speed internet, which will be used to determine the amount of funding each state will get. The map, considered a pre-production draft, still has to be reviewed by officials in all 50 states.

As part of the $5.8 million grant, $844,000 will be set aside for equity programs to help the state engage with non-English-speaking residents and to help collect data on digital inequities in Arkansas.

"Today marks a tremendous milestone for the state of Arkansas as we continue the work of connecting the unconnected, prioritizing broadband affordability, and ensuring digital opportunity for all Arkansans," Glen Howie, director of the Arkansas State Broadband Office, said in a news release. "With the approval of these planning funds, the state can now begin the process of developing innovative solutions that will provide for lasting positive impacts in education, healthcare, small business and agriculture for generations to come."

In Arkansas, mostly in rural communities, about 110,000 households are underserved in broadband access, which is defined as less than 100+Mbps. In a state that is largely rural, the lack of access to broadband can have major consequences.

When it comes to internet access, rural communities tend to lag behind suburban and urban ones as telecommunications companies are less likely to invest in building infrastructure in places with low population density. In a largely rural state such as Arkansas, a lack of access to high-speed internet can limit economic growth and the quality of life for residents.

"Communities that don't have access to universal broadband are very unlikely to see growth," said Evan Feinman, director of the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which is under the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. "When I was talking to businesses [looking to expand], they were not interested in communities without universal broadband access."

According to a map from the Arkansas Department of Commerce, much of eastern Arkansas lacks access to high-speed internet. Also, many living just outside population centers such as Texarkana, El Dorado, Batesville and Little Rock lack access connectivity to high-speed broadband.

The program will work as a private-public partnership where the federal government will contribute most of the funds toward building infrastructure, such as fiber-optic cables, in rural communities. Nominally, private internet service providers will contribute 25% of the funding for projects, but the exact amount will differ based on the project.

"The difference is the number of paying customers you can get [in order] to get a return on the capital," Feinman said an interview. "In a rural community [the return on investment] may be very low or may be negative."

A report from the Arkansas House of Representatives estimated it will cost $500 million to fully expand fast internet connections to households around the state. Arkansas has already received hundreds of millions from the two federal pandemic stimulus laws -- the CARES and American Rescue Plan acts -- to expand broadband access across the state.

Last week, a state panel endorsed a request from the Arkansas Department of Commerce for an additional $158 million in federal funds for broadband projects. The Arkansas Rural Connect grant program, which allocates federal funds for broadband, has handed out $396.5 million in grants, according to Chelsea O'Kelley, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.