ASU women’s basketball capsule

Today's game

ASU women at North Alabama

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Flowers Hall, Florence, Ala.

RECORDS ASU 4-3; North Alabama 4-3

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.12.06.0

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Sr.15.93.4

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.10.62.1

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.9.410.6

F Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.8.07.1

COACH Destinee Rogers (12-13 in second season at ASU and overall)

North Alabama

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Emma Kate Tittle, 5-7, Fr.10.92.3

G Jade Moore, 5-7, Jr.13.94.1

G Hina Suzuki, 5-3, Sr.11.01.9

G Olivia Jones, 5-10, So.4.02.7

F Skyler Gill, 5-11, So.12.38.4

COACH Missy Tiber (144-117 in 10th season at North Alabama, 330-72 in 23rd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUNorth Alabama

74.1Points for73.0

69.3Points against69.6

+1.6Rebound margin-3.6

+0.7Turnover margin+1.3

41.4FG pct.39.7

30.23-pt. pct.33.8

69.6FT pct.77.2

CHALK TALK This is the first meeting between the two schools, which are separated by 185 miles. ... ASU's Anna Griffin ranks 16th nationally at 10.6 rebounds per game. ... North Alabama guard Hina Suzuki played two seasons at Kwansei College in Japan before coming to the United States in 2020. ... Lauryn Pendleton returned to the starting lineup for the Red Wolves against McNeese State, scoring 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

-- Mitchell Gladstone