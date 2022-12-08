Child porn nets Sheridan man eight years in federal prison without possibility of parole

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Sheridan man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison without the possibility of parole for distributing child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

According to court documents, Joshua Landon Hall, 30, was identified by Homeland Security Investigations during an ongoing child pornography investigation in November 2020. Investigators found Hall had sent child pornography to another user via online social media applications.

Hall pleaded guilty in May.

Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall prosecuted the case.