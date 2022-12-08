Christmas Wishes: Help Santa help area Life Styles, CASA, Peace at Home

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is asking area nonprofits what is on their Christmas wish lists -- volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they need. We hope our readers will reach out and make the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list started on Thanksgiving Day in the Our Town section and will wrap up on Jan.5. To have your organization included, email Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwaonline.com.

Address: 2590 W. Sycamore St., Fayetteville 72702

Mission: Life Styles enthusiastically supports individuals with disabilities in reaching their full potential as contributing members of the community.

Needs: Art and cooking supplies for our College For Living program, specifically: Markers of all sizes, crayons, colored pencils, pencils, acrylic paint, canvas in all sizes and frames plus blender, pots and pans, mixer, oven mitts/potholders

Website: lifestylesinc.org

Contact: Sherri Esarte, development director, at sesarte@lifestylesinc.org or 435-6067

CASA of NWA

Address: 3825 Cawood Lane, Springdale 72762

Mission: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Northwest Arkansas provides compassionate volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children. We are committed to ensuring a consistent voice, safe home and promising future for children in foster care.

Needs: We are in need of gift cards of all denominations for Christmas. Some examples would be fast food gift cards, gift cards to clothing stores like Old Navy, Target, Walmart, and Visa gift cards that can be used anywhere. Anything helps!

Website: nwacasa.org

Contact: Shelley Hart, Shelley@nwacasa.org or 725-2213

Peace at Home Family Shelter

Address: P.O. Box 10946, Fayetteville 72703

Mission: Our mission is to empower victims of domestic violence to survive and thrive by nurturing their self-determination and courage; to promote healthy relationships and compassionate communities through education, outreach and advocacy.

Needs: Gift card donations/monetary donations to our Santa Sack drive (gift cards to stores like Walmart and Target), feminine care products, clean linens, household items, cleaning supplies, toiletries (full-size shampoo and conditioners)

Website: peaceathomeshelter.org

Contact: Dominique Scripter, dscripter@peaceathomeshelter.com