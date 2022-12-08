Crude oil prices fall in response to inventory surge

After drifting in little-changed territory early Wednesday, the oil market took a turn lower on signs of easing constraints for U.S. fuel supplies.

Distillates inventories rose by more than 6 million barrels, according to an Energy Information Administration report Wednesday. Gasoline inventories climbed by 5.3 million barrels, indicating weaker demand.

Crude has stumbled into the final month of the year, with the U.S. benchmark heading for the first back-to-back quarterly drop since mid-2019 as central banks tighten monetary policy. Concerns about global growth, alongside a soft physical market and falling liquidity, have weighed on prices.

The latest leg down came at a complex moment, with traders assessing the fall-out from Group of Seven curbs on Russian oil, including a $60-per-barrel price cap that's meant to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

"Inventories remain quite low; spare capacity is tight," Francisco Blanch, head of commodity and derivatives research at Bank of America told Bloomberg Television. "All the demand growth that we forecast for next year is coming from emerging markets."

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, for January delivery settled $2.24 lower Wednesday to $72.01 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, for February dropped $2.18 to $77.17 a barrel on the day.

In response to the cap, Russia is considering setting a price floor for its international oil sales. Moscow likely will either impose a fixed price for the nation's supply or stipulate maximum discounts to international benchmarks at which it can be sold.