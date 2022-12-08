Daily record

Marriages

Curtis Zachry, 28, and Bailey Burnett, 27, both of Little Rock.

Melissa Ortega, 43, and Jon Wickliffe, 55, both of Little Rock.

Amuntric Berry, 35, and Crystal Alexander, 43, both of Little Rock. Geoffrey Lackey, 68, and Peggy Russell, 67, both of Maumelle.

Charles McClendon, 70, and Carol McCauley, 62, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-4301. Frances Grant v. Steven Jackson.

22-4307. Amber Boyd v. Tristan Boyd.

GRANTED

21-1099. Gaylon Scroggins v. Kelly McElyea.

21-1947. Phoebe Barbee v. Bristan Bradley.

22-96. Russell Norwood v. Keisha Norwood.

22-1166. Tanya Glass v. Joshua Glass. 22-1254. Mary Galbraith v. Justin Galbraith.

22-2022. Gary Price v. Delena Price. 22-2153. Brent Mead v. Felisity Mead. 22-3777. William Smith v. Christine Smith.

22-3913. Leigh Ann Baker v. Azad Dasger.



