EDITORIAL: Haters will hate





There are new warnings coming from federal officials about all this social media stuff. The warnings are as jarring as one of those cell phone alerts: Twitter is uniting and popularizing some of the extremist nonsense in the world. As if this was anything new.

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, reports say he has laid off more than half the staff, including gatekeepers who "made judgment calls about what counts as impermissible slurs" against religious groups and others.

According to the report in this newspaper: "Musk announced a broad amnesty for most previously banned accounts and has personally interacted with fringe activists and white nationalists on the site in the weeks since he assumed ownership. Other actors have experimented with bigoted and antisemitic posts to test Musk's limits as a self-declared 'free speech absolutist.'"

The disease has spread to include hate speech against gays and racial minorities and other religions. The haters specialize in hate, but they don't often specialize those groups that they have something against. If all you have is bitterness in your mouth, and brain, then everything becomes a nail to be hammered.

Then we get this in the wire copy, as the writer(s) tick off examples of hate speech on Twitter:

"Likewise, a New Jersey man was arrested last month after publishing an online manifesto for attacks on synagogues, and a second man was caught with a gun after tweeting about plans to 'shoot up a synagogue and die.'" (NB: These two men were arrested and stopped from completing their hate.)

Some have suggested social media platforms "embrace content moderation," because, as one person put it, "if allowed to foster in society, [these comments] lead to violent conduct."

Maybe. But we have another idea: If allowed to fester in the dark, these things can explode. Like a shook-up Coke bottle.

Let the haters hate. And let them call attention to themselves. And if they break the law with their speech--the First Amendment isn't unlimited in the rights it grants--then the criminals can be arrested.

But even for those who only tip-toe up to the line, then grind it with their heels, but never step over into criminal action: Let them vent!

And don't deny yourself the chance to read their rants. Thank goodness and the Founding Fathers. These people need to alert us. To themselves. So the rest of us can know who they are and what they think. Or if they don't think.

We're all for knowing who these haters are for the same reason we have an open-mic policy in the letters section. (As long as rules are followed for a family-friendly paper.) Because to be forewarned is to be forearmed. Hate festers in the dark. Sunlight is a great disinfectant. And it has a way of destroying hate's appeal.

Give the unreconstructed Confederates or neo-Nazis or assorted kluxxers all the platforms they want on social media. And maybe more of the unusual suspects will show up with their misspelled posts and simple slogans, and the rest of us can identify even more of them.

Let's turn over these rocks and see what crawls out. It's a public service to We the People when haters chant their nonsense. We get a glimpse of their strategy.

Better that they reveal their so-called thoughts than metastasize. These people are dangerous in the shadows. More and better information beats hateful misinformation.

As far as uniting the Crazy Right, that might be as impossible as uniting the Crazy Left. We've seen these people on TV. Even Twitter would have a hard time getting any of them in the right state of mind to walk a line. Or, in military terms, stay in formation. They're too busy blaming others for why their boots aren't shined.



