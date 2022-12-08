European Central Bank official believes inflation close to peak

European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane says consumer-price growth is likely near its zenith, while acknowledging that eurozone borrowing costs will be raised again.

"It's probably too early to make that judgment" whether inflation is cresting, "but I would be reasonably confident in saying that it is likely we are close to peak inflation," Lane told the Milano Finanza newspaper in an interview published Tuesday. "But whether this already is the peak or whether it will arrive at the start of 2023 is still uncertain."

A week and a half before the central bank next sets interest rates, officials are indicating they may slow their recent pace of increases.

Ireland's Gabriel Makhlouf said Monday that a half-point move -- after back-to-back three-quarter-point increases -- is the most likely outcome. Talk of moderation follows the first slowdown in eurozone inflation in 1 1/2 years.

"We do expect that more rate increases will be necessary, but a lot has been done already," Lane said, according to a transcript on the European Central Bank website. "The starting point is different now. We've already hiked rates by 200 basis points," he said. "We should take into account the scale of what we have already done."

On consumer prices, the bank's chief economist said that he couldn't "rule out some extra inflation early next year. Once we are past the initial months of 2023, later on in 2023 -- in the spring or summer -- we should see a sizeable drop in the inflation rate. That said, the journey of inflation from the current very high levels back to 2% will take time."

The central back will likely have to go into restrictive territory on rates next year, said Alfred Kammer, who heads the European department at the International Monetary Fund.

"Inflation has been more persistent than expected, it's higher than expected, so more action by central banks is required," Kammer told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

Asked whether the inflation rate might drop to between 6% and 7% in 2023, Lane said that "the initial downshift from the current high rates will be to around that level," with further reductions to follow.

Still, "we do think there will be a second round of inflation," Lane said, citing bigger-than-usual pay increases over the next three years. "That is why it will take some time to return to our 2% target. So the second round effects will drive inflation next year and in 2024."