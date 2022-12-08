Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Better role models

Maybe we can play a part in reducing friction in today's world of anger and conflict, which could help change the paradigm leading to violence.

Do differences in opinion need to include offensive language and behavior? Of course not. Differences needn't display acts of aggression. What we need are positive role models who display reasonable responses to the difficult questions that are always present in our society. Opinions needn't be communicated in confrontational, emotion-packed styles.

Obvious role models are parents, educators, and public personalities. Media activity gets a lot of attention. Many TV personalities these days display aggressive, interruptive styles that agitate and provoke their audience. We have a president who displays an inflammatory, insensitive style. Audience response also stokes the flame of presentation. Athletes and athletics need to be studied for their influence on behavior.

Young people often grow up emulating the role-model styles they observe. Friction and anger around them may influence their future way of life. Associating with a constant barrage of insults and verbal attacks will lead to a generation that acts out in violence.

Try displaying and teaching the act of walking away from potential friction. Choose words and actions that are less likely to provoke. Become a role model of the type you respect. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

P.L. GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village